Phone stolen from Thomasville Metro PCS

Thomasville Police are investigating a break in at the Metro PCS on West Jackson Street.

It happened around 12:09 Wednesday morning.

Someone broke the front glass to get in.

WALB was told that only one phone was taken.

Another was removed from its base, but it was left in the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thomasville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!