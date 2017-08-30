T.J. Maxx to open in Thomasville

It's official Thomasville residents, T.J.Maxx is coming to town. (Source: WALB)

The company is hoping to hire at least 70 people.

The store is set to open in October.

It will be located in the Gateway Shopping Center where the Goody's store used to be.

Thomasville development officials said this is an exciting time for the community, to be able to add new jobs and stores to the area.

"Huge investment for our town, filling an empty space there. If you look back on the last three years we've had over 300 jobs created with new retail," said Shelly Zorn, the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority executive director.

T.J. Maxx will hold a hiring event on Sept. 7 and 8, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., at 403 North Broad Street.

