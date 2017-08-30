Animal Law Source trains Valdosta-Lowndes County law enforcement

Law enforcement officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and the Valdosta Police Department teamed up at the Animal Law Training on Wednesday.

Jessica Rock, the founder of Animal Law Source said there is often a disconnect between law enforcement and animal cases

“When they go to the academy, when they get their basic training they are not trained on animal cruelty, we are working on that,” said Rock.

Rock said that this training is to help officers know what to look for when investigating any call and an animal is near.

Rock said that studies are showing where there are domestic violence cases there are also animal cruelty cases.

“A lot of times it's just the lack of not knowing the laws,” said Rock. “It's not their fault that they're not trained on it.”

Rock said that leaving these officers comfortable and knowledgeable on what is expected during animal cases is the overall goal.

“Just make sure that they know there is a state law available for this type of offense, here's what it is, here are the signs to look for or here's how to make these cases,” said Rock.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!