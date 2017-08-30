WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/30/17): Lee Co.'s Hopson the youngest to do it

Baron Hopson, 13, earned the Albany Area WALB Player of the week with his play last Friday.
Hopson was instrumental in Lee County's 38-13 win over Bainbridge.
The Freshman linebacker spearheaded a defense that stuffed Bainbridge's fierce rushing attack and held the Bearcats scoreless until the 4th quarter.
Hopson had 9 tackles, 3 for a loss, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
In just his second career game--as a freshman--Hopson played like a seasoned vet.
"It's really an honor because I'm just a Freshman and I don't know how many times I can do this, but I'm going to try every week to do the best I can," said Hopson. "We're in the weight room every day. I was trying to get bigger and stronger and faster so I can compete at a higher level. And every play I just try and give the highest effort and just try to make every play."
Hopson and the Trojans defense forced 6 turnovers en route to victory.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.