Pelham Chamber collects water for Harvey

PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

The Pelham Chamber of Commerce is hoping to give back to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The chamber is hosting a donation drive for cases of water.

You can drop of your water anytime through next Friday, September 8.

The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

