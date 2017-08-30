Donated sensors help Crisp Co. deputies keep drunk drivers off the streets

"There's been so many people affected by drunk drivers," said Lt. Ben Sumner. (Source: WALB)

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety donated six new Alco-Sensors to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WALB)

Six new tools will help Crisp County Sheriff's deputies get drunk drivers off the streets. (Source: WALB)

Six new tools will help Crisp County Sheriff's deputies get drunk drivers off the streets over the Labor Day weekend.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety donated six new Alco-Sensors to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at the end of July.

Lt. Ben Sumner said the sensors add to a deputy's ability to detect drunk drivers during traffic stops.

Drunk driving is a topic close to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

The wife of one of its members died over the summer in a head-on crash with what the sheriff said was a suspected drunk driver.

"There's been so many people affected by drunk drivers," said Lt. Ben Sumner. "We just want to do all we can, do our part to keep the roads as safe as we possibly can."

At about $550 a piece, all six sensors add up to around $3,300.

They have been in use for about a month now.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office wants to remind everyone that you could save lives by not driving drunk this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!