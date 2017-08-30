All tornado warnings in SWGA are canceled or expired

All tornado warnings in Southwest Georgia have expired or been canceled, but severe thunderstorms are still in Southwest Georgia.

Earlier, there was a tornado warning for Southeastern Wilcox County, Southwestern Telfair County and part of Dodge County.

Wilcox and Dodge tornado warnings were canceled around 5 p.m. and Telfair County's warning expired at 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the following areas:

Ben Hill County until 5:45 p.m.

You can continue to follow storm updates on these storms on the National Weather Service website.

According to the EMA director in Wilcox County, no damage has been reported at this time.

No damage has been reported in Telfair County or Tift County at this time.

We'll keep you updated on more severe weather alerts.

