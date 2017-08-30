100% oxygen helps heal difficult wounds for So. Georgians

Pure oxygen is helping heal difficult-to-treat wounds for diabetic patients in South Georgia.

The 12-seat hyperbaric chamber at Albany's Phoebe Wound Care Center is the only one of its kind in Georgia, south of Atlanta.

Pumping in oxygen under pressure, can, in most cases, speed the healing process, by allowing more oxygen to reach the damaged areas, and saving tissues from dying from lack of blood and oxygen flow.

It also helps folks getting radiation treatment, and those with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Hyperbaric oxygen is also used to treat divers with the bends. The therapy is especially beneficial to high-risk patients, like those receiving radiation and requiring tooth extraction and other oral surgery procedures.

The therapy is painless. The patient is seated comfortably inside a chamber which delivers 100% oxygen at a higher than normal atmospheric pressure.

For more information, call 229-312-7600.

