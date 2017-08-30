Georgia lawyers can offer legal aid to Harvey victims

Legal help will be needed for some of the tens of thousands of displaced Harvey storm victims, and South Georgia lawyers are being asked to step up.

The State Bar of Georgia's President, Buck Rogers, traveled to Albany Wednesday to speak with Dougherty County Bar Association attorneys. Rogers said the Texas Bar President is seeking volunteer lawyers familiar with disaster relief.

Rogers speculates there will be a myriad of potential legal problems for the people in Texas.

"A lot of homeowners policies have exclusions for wind driven rain. They will cover wind damage. They will cover water damage. But, they sometimes won't cover wind driven rain. And a hurricane is basically wind driven rain. So you are going to have a lot of insurance claims," said Rogers.

Besides insurance claims, Rogers said those people living in shelters now that rely on state and federal benefits will have to reestablish residency in order to receive those benefits and that can be complicated and require legal assistance.

The Texas Supreme Court is expected to authorize lawyers from out of state to be admitted temporarily to help with disaster relief, according to Rogers.

If you are a lawyer and would like to help, you can contact Georgia State Bar President-Elect Ken Hodges HERE.

