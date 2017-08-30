Suspect arrested in Cordele double homicide

Officials have identified the two who died following a double homicide in Cordele. (Source: WALB)

Cordele Police reported Wednesday that a man is in custody in Florida, for a double homicide in Cordele, last week.

They said that Geoffrey L. Jones, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victims as Shaquaveon M. Felder, 24, and Jacrro L. Odom, 35, both of Cordele.

Police responded to a 'shots fired' call at a home on West 15th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find two people dead.

Cordele Police, GBI, and Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office, the Marshals Service all worked together to make this arrest.

Authorities have not said when Jones will be brought back the Crisp County.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Cordele Police Department or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-276-2921.

