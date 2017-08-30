Storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for these counties-



Dougherty

Clay

Randolph

Lee

Calhoun

Early

Terrell



Until 3:00 PM. At 2:09 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edison, or 8 miles northwest of Morgan, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Be sure you have the WALB Weather app on your smart phone, and be sure that it has been updated to get the best results...

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!