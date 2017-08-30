Storm warning issued

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for these counties-
Dougherty
Clay
Randolph
Lee
Calhoun
Early
Terrell
Until 3:00 PM. At 2:09 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edison, or 8 miles northwest of Morgan, moving northeast at 45 mph.
Be sure you have the WALB Weather app on your smart phone, and be sure that it has been updated to get the best results...
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.