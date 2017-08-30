Storm warning issued - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Storm warning issued

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for these counties-
           
Dougherty
Clay
Randolph
Lee 
Calhoun           
Early
Terrell

Until 3:00 PM.  At 2:09 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Edison, or 8 miles northwest of Morgan, moving northeast at 45 mph.

