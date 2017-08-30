Valdosta, Coffee move games up due to pending weather

Multiple South Georgia teams are making changes to their Friday night football plans due to pending inclement weather.

As reschedules, cancellations and postponements come in, we will keep a running list here.

Wayne Co. @ Valdosta moved to Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

Ware Co. @ Coffee moved to Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!