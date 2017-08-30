Valdosta, Coffee move games up due to pending weather - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta, Coffee move games up due to pending weather

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
WALB -

Multiple South Georgia teams are making changes to their Friday night football plans due to pending inclement weather.

As reschedules, cancellations and postponements come in, we will keep a running list here.

Wayne Co. @ Valdosta moved to Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

Ware Co. @ Coffee moved to Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

