Don't get a DUI over Labor Day; Bud Light-AAA tows!

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

AAA and Bud Light will be offering the "Tow To Go" program in Georgia over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Whether you are a AAA member or not, you can call for a free ride anytime between Friday, September 1 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

The program offers a safe way to take you and your vehicle home or to another safe location within a 10-mile radius, making the roads safer by reducing the chances for alcohol-related crashes.

All you have to do is call (855) 286-9246 and request a ride during the dates and times it is offered.

Tow To Go is offered in Georgia and Florida.

