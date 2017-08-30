Douglas hosts BBQ, Bikefest

Good food and motorcycles will be featured in Douglas Saturday, September 9, during the South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival.

Motorcycle enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the Dice Run, motorcycle show, motorcycle games and more.

"We are happy to be hosting motorcycle events in collaboration with the South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival," said Helping Hands Bikers Chairman, Adam O’Quinn. "We are offering a Dice Run, Motorcycle Show, games, and 50/50 draw."

Early registration for all events will be taken on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 4:00pm – 7:30pm at Central Square Complex.

On Saturday, Dice Run and Motorcycle Show registration begins at 8:00 am. The Dice Run begins with kick stands up at 9:00 am and roll card turn in is at 12:00 Noon. Dice Run rolls are $10 Per Rider/$5 Passenger/$5 Additional Hands. Dice Run prizes will include $250 for high roller and $50 low roller.

Registration for the Motorcycle Show will be from 8am-12Noon. Motorcycle Show entry fees are $5 per bike. Classes/categories for the Motorcycle Show are Custom, Sport, Cruiser/Touring, Rat Rod, and Trike. Category must be selected for registration. No trailers are allowed to be entered into the show.

Prizes include 1st place, 2nd place, and People’s Choice trophies in each class. Judging begins 1pm-1:30pm. All winners of the Motorcycle Events will be announced at 3:00pm inside the Youth Center.

50/50 draw proceeds will benefit the Miracle Field and Mary Hayes Center for Social Change. You must be present at the drawing, 3:00 pm on Saturday at the Youth Center.

Applications are still being accepted for general vendors and cook teams. For more information, call (912) 383-0277 or CLICK HERE

