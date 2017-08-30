Two arrested for Bainbridge financial fraud

Tips from the community led to the arrest of two people from Climax, who Bainbridge Public Safety officers say were buying merchandise with stolen bank cards.

Bobby James Baggett and Tracy Michelle Dutton were arrested Tuesday morning and charged with Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

On August 20th, two people were reported for stealing and using a bank debit card at businesses in Climax and Bainbridge. Walmart surveillance videos showed the suspects and their vehicle, and gave investigators something to go on.

Employees confirmed the identity of Baggett and Dutton, and both confessed to the crimes.

"Bainbridge Public Safety wants to thank the community for helping identify these criminals, and putting an end to their spending spree using someone else’s hard-earned money," said Investigator Chris Avery.

Bobby James Baggett, 26, was arrested and charged with five counts of Felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Tracy Michelle Dutton, 42, was arrested and charged with six Felony counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

