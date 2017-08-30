Tifton Legacy receives perfect score for 5th straight year

Legacy's Regional VP of Operations Chris Terry and Legacy Village of Tifton's Executive Director Emily Leffew (Source: WALB)

There are three Legacy Village facilities in Southwest Georgia (Source: WALB)

One of the aspects that's scored by an inspector is the care staff (Source: WALB)

A Tifton senior living center is celebrating an achievement. The staff at Legacy Village of Tifton recently received a perfect inspection score for the fifth consecutive year.

The Georgia Department of Community Health shows up once a year to inspect area facilities. Emily Leffew, Legacy Village of Tifton’s Executive Director, told WALB News 10 that her staff is always ready for the unexpected survey.

"We just never know when they’re coming, so we’re prepared every day for a state inspection," said Leffew.

The State’s Healthcare Facility Regulation Division rates a facility on a variety of aspects including care staff, food quality, documentation, and the general well-being of residents and their families.

Leffew said her staff follows certain protocol all year through a Quality Assessment Program, which assesses the team.

The facility also uses its Extra Mile Program, which honors its employees who go above and beyond their normal duties.

Legacy's Regional Vice President of Operations Chris Terry said it's about setting the bar higher.

"When the State comes in, we’re not worried about the survey. We know we’re going to do fantastic because on our self-audits we set the bar higher," said Terry.

The facility also issues satisfaction surveys to their 61 residents and their families to see how they view the center.

Legacy has two additional properties in Southwest Georgia, which are also celebrating perfect scores.

The Moultrie location received a perfect score for its third consecutive year. The Thomasville facility celebrated a perfect score for its second year.

