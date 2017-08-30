News to know for Wednesday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

You can be a helping hand as areas across the Gulf Coast are struggling through the effects of Hurricane Harvey. (Source: NBC News)

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

HELPING HARVEY VICTIMS

You can be a helping hand as areas across the Gulf Coast are struggling through the effects of Hurricane Harvey. In January, destructive storms tore through parts of Southwest Georgia, but help came in the form of volunteers, donations and the kindness of strangers. Now it's our turn. Here's how you can help from right where you are.

GEORGIA NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal authorized the Georgia National Guard to help with Harvey relief efforts. A team is headed to Joint Base Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas. In a Facebook post, Governor Deal released the following statement: “On behalf of all Georgians, First Lady Sandra Deal and I continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this storm.”

INCREASED SECURITY AT DCSS

New security measures, including metal detectors, are now in place for Dougherty County high schools. When anyone walks into the high schools, they now must walk through a metal detector. Dougherty County School System Police Chief Troy Conley said the detectors were not prompted by anything specific.

NATURAL GAS SURVEY

Albany residents should not be alarmed if they get a call about a natural gas survey in the coming days. It's a federal requirement for the city to conduct the phone survey annually to measure how much customers know about the safety of natural gas. Those users and residents who live along the natural gas line may be contacted randomly by a third party on behalf of Albany Utilities. Albany Utilities plans to survey about 15,000 residents.

UPSET OVER FOOTBALL TICKETS

A Douglas woman is outraged after seeing the man charged in the shooting of her son honored with his picture on their high school Football ticket. Recarrdio Mitchell, 28, remains in critical condition this morning after he was shot in the arm on July 14th. Douglas Police charged Tywone Brewton with aggravated assault in connection to that shooting. Brewton would have been playing football for Coffee High School at Saturday's game. Instead, he was behind bars. Mitchell's mother said she doesn't understand why Brewton's picture was printed on the tickets for the game. Coffee High Athletic Director Randy Garrett said the tickets for the game were printed a month before the shooting. Brewton has been denied bond twice and has another court appearance today.

