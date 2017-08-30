Second Harvest donates hurricane relief boxes

Efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey continued Tuesday in Valdosta, where Second Harvest of South Georgia plans to make hurricane relief boxes.

Second Harvest said they need to raise $25,000 to make these boxes happen.

They said they are planning to pack and ship 1,200 hurricane relief boxes.

The group is asking for $20 donations which will help pack a box and feed a family.

Second Harvest's Chief Marketing Officer Eliza McCall said this is a hands-on way to help.

"We decided that this would be a great idea," said McCall. "It's something that we can do, and it's a way the community can know exactly where their donations are going."

Second Harvest will be needing volunteers to come out on September 9th to help pack up these boxes.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!