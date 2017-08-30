Valdosta Police hold community forum

Tuesday night, the Valdosta community had the opportunity to voice their concerns about policing to the Valdosta Police Department.

The event was held at the Christ Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.

This is the second VPD community forum this year.

Police Chief Brian Childress said he wants community members to feel free to talk about the issues they have with law enforcement, on neutral ground.

One of the hot topics discussed was the possible Teen Curfew Amendment which would fine parents if their children 17 or younger are out past midnight, without supervision or a valid reason. That fine could go up to $1,000, depending on the situation.

"The biggest disconnect between the community and law enforcement is communication and that's what this forum is about," said Childress.

Childress said that this event is important whether one person or 150 people show up.

