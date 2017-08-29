Albany residents to get calls about natural gas survey

Albany residents should not be alarmed if they get a call about a natural gas survey in the coming days.

It's a federal requirement for the city to conduct the phone survey annually to measure how much customers know about the safety of natural gas.

Those users and residents who live along the natural gas line may be contacted randomly by a third party on behalf of Albany Utilities.

The city has about 12,000 natural gas customers.

"We want to make sure that our customer knows that this survey they should not ask for any personal information and any bank information, any Social Security information. Because we want to make sure that our customers are safe," said Albany Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight.

Residents can expect to get a call about the natural gas survey this week.

Albany Utilities plans to survey about 15,000 residents.

