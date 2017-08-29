EMA Specialist: Money is best way to help Harvey relief efforts

South Georgia Emergency Management Agency officials said monetary donations may be the best way you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Dougherty County EMA Specialist Jenna Wirtz explained there's often not enough space for material donations and even volunteers since the disaster is ongoing.

Monetary donations can be made to the Red Cross, Salvation Army or a Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster (VOAD).

The state's VOAD allows you to register as a volunteer and review sister VOADs in Texas that are accepting monetary donations.

"That's a good way for people to make sure that their donation is going to a verified organization and one that will actually be providing assistance to the residents truly impacted by this disaster," said Wirtz.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency has set up a VOAD donation collection point at Lawrenceville Church of God "Operation Compassion" located at 329 Grayson Highway.

They're looking for bottled water, Gatorade and cleaning supplies.

You can donate those items Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

