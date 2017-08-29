'Writer's on the round' event benefits cancer patient

Cancer Ties is a local non-profit that provides financial support to local cancer patients and their families. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of people came together and enjoyed music and a good time while letting a cancer patient know his friends and community stand behind him.

Harvest Moon hosted "Writer's on the Round" Tuesday night to benefit Sam Shugart, a cancer patient.

Cancer Ties is a local non-profit that provides financial support to local cancer patients and their families, to help with their medical expenses.

Shugart said this cause is important to our entire community.

"Without the pay it forward mentality and the people in our community who really get it, we would fail to be a society in theory," said Shugart.

Shugart was one of the founding members of Cancer Ties over 10 years ago.

Six months ago Shugart was diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer.

Cancer Ties' next fundraising event will be September 21 at Merry Acres Inn from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

