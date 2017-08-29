Town hall looks to redesign Georgia schools

The house subcommittee on school redesign is asking Georgians what they envision a high school graduate to be, and what they should know. (Source: WALB)

An Atlanta area state representative is going around Georgia, asking people for their suggestions on how the state can improve public school education.

State Representative Valencia Stovall held a community town hall Tuesday night at Albany State University, asking for input from Georgians on how to redesign schools.

The house subcommittee on school redesign is asking Georgians what they envision a high school graduate to be, and what they should know.

"Should the school start at a certain time?" asked Stovall. "What actually should the students be learning when they come in the building? Should they actually be in the building? Should they have to sit down for such a long time? What does the curriculum look like?"

You can learn more information about the school redesign effort, including when the next town halls in Savannah and Atlanta will be held, here.

