Town hall looks to redesign Georgia schools

An Atlanta area state representative is going around Georgia, asking people for their suggestions on how the state can improve public school education.More >>
An Atlanta area state representative is going around Georgia, asking people for their suggestions on how the state can improve public school education.More >>
Dozens of people came together and enjoyed music and a good time while letting a cancer patient know his friends and community stand behind him.More >>
Dozens of people came together and enjoyed music and a good time while letting a cancer patient know his friends and community stand behind him.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety will be holding an 'Active Shooter in the Workplace' seminar, preparing business owners and employees for an emergency situation.More >>
Bainbridge Public Safety will be holding an 'Active Shooter in the Workplace' seminar, preparing business owners and employees for an emergency situation.More >>
The city of Valdosta is taking its concerns for animal cruelty to a new level by offering an animal law training course.More >>
The city of Valdosta is taking its concerns for animal cruelty to a new level by offering an animal law training course.More >>
A small group of trained Southwest Georgia Red Cross volunteers is preparing to leave for Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.More >>
A small group of trained Southwest Georgia Red Cross volunteers is preparing to leave for Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.More >>