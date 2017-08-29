Bainbridge Public Safety to host active shooter training - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Bainbridge Public Safety to host active shooter training

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Bainbridge Public Safety's Facebook page) (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety's Facebook page)

Bainbridge Public Safety will be holding an 'Active Shooter in the Workplace' seminar, preparing business owners and employees for an emergency situation. 

The one-hour seminar teaches mental strategies, response tactics and warning signs of potentially violent people.

It will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce in Bainbridge.

Breakfast or lunch will be served. 

There is a $10 fee for members and a $15 fee for everyone else. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly