Bainbridge Public Safety to host active shooter training

Bainbridge Public Safety will be holding an 'Active Shooter in the Workplace' seminar, preparing business owners and employees for an emergency situation.

The one-hour seminar teaches mental strategies, response tactics and warning signs of potentially violent people.

It will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce in Bainbridge.

Breakfast or lunch will be served.

There is a $10 fee for members and a $15 fee for everyone else.

