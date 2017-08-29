TEAM OF THE WEEK (8/29/17): Thomasville rakes in milestones over TCC

Friday night Thomasville steamrolled Thomas County Central on the road for a 41-7 Rose City Rumble victory.

The Bulldogs created three turnovers, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and the result was never in doubt as Thomasville led 20-0 at the half.

It was the Bulldogs' first win over the Yellow Jackets since 2009, but that only scrapes the surface of the history made in the Jackets' Nest.

The win gave Zach Grage's bulldogs their first 2-0 start since 1989.

It was also the first time they beat both of their rivals--Cairo and TCC--in the same year since '91.

Somehow 3rd on the list of relevance is Thomasville notching its 700th all-time win.

Last, but not least, the series with Thomas County Central is back tied at 25 wins each.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!