Coffee Co. shooting victim's mom upset over high school football tickets

A Douglas mother is questioning why the face of a former football player, who is facing charges in connection to her son's shooting, was printed on football tickets this past weekend.

Recarrdio Mitchell, 28, is still in critical condition at a hospital after a drive by shooting in July.

Angela Morgan, his mom, said she's upset after seeing someone facing charges related to the investigation, printed on a school football ticket.

Number 49 is former Coffee High star running back, Tywone Brewton, 18, who should've been playing football for Coffee High School at Saturday's game. Instead, he was behind bars.

Douglas Police said he's charged with aggravated assault connected to a shooting on July 14.

In that shooting, Mitchell was shot in the head and in the arm and is still in the hospital. His mom said he was airlifted to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

"All I know is that my son walked outside because he received a phone call to talk to one of his friends and he walked outside and he got shot," said Morgan. "There was a pile of blood right here where my son was already gone."

Morgan is now questioning how and why Brewton's picture was on the ticket to the football game this past weekend.

"I feel like that's very disrespectful," explained Morgan, "I'm just not understanding why Coffee High's supporting this. I really don't. I think my son's life is more important than football. I really do. In fact, I know my son's life is more important than football."

Randy Garrett, Coffee High Athletic Director, was unavailable for an in-person interview but said the tickets for the game were printed in May, more than a month before the shooting ever happened.

"I want justice mainly. And I just wanted to bring to attention that my son's life is more important than football," said Morgan.

Brewton has been denied bond twice and has another court appearance on Wednesday.

Mitchell's family is also offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who has more information on what happened.

