Tifton dog park looking for funding

Tifton's newest proposed place for pooches, young and old, needs the community's help to get going.

The Tifton city council wants a dog park at the corner of Potts Road and Old Ocilla Road.

The city donated the land for the park.

Parks and Rec Committee Member Doug Smith said the park will be about seven to eight acres, filled with areas for large and small dogs, dog baths and places for dog owners to sit and relax.

Smith said it will add to residents' quality of life.

Now he wants the community's help raising $100,000 for the park.

"We really want what has been an unused piece of property in Tifton and we really want to turn it into a real valuable asset in our park system. And we can't do that without everyone's help," said Smith.

Smith hopes to complete the first phase of the three phase project by March 2018.

PHASE ONE: Install fencing for the large & small dog areas General clean -up to take place Create a dog friendly entrance with concrete slab & double gate Create & post signage Trashcans, clean up tools, pet waste receptacles, & recycling cans

PHASE TWO: Install benches & tables Complete landscaping including trees & bushes

PHASE THREE: Create bathing/rinsing station Implement walking trail Install agility apparatuses Put in restrooms Install splash pond Lighting



Donations are tax deductible and can be sent to Becky Moore with the city of Tifton.

