Collier breaks Tift Co. career passing mark

Records, like rules, are set to be broken.

It had been 20 years since a quarterback threw for as many yards as Worth Bowers as a Tift County Blue Devil.

Insert Griffin Collier.

The senior quarterback is broke the all-time passing yards mark on this play Friday night against Cook.

Collier eclipsed Bowers mark of 4,347 yards in the first quarter--and Bowers was on hand to present him with the game ball after the play.

Collier capped the drive with a touchdown, and capped the record performance with a 31-6 win.

He had already broke the single season passing record (2,615) last year, but he never imagined reaching this mark.

"I thought of it as just a pretty great accomplishment," said Collier before Tuesday's practice. "It's not something I worked for I guess it just fell into my place."

His head coach Ashley Anders took the reigns of the Blue Devils in 2015--the same year Collier became a starter. He's watched the maturation of his signal caller as a passer, and believes it's a mix of talent and timing.

"We were fortunate that 'Griff' was able to start as a 10th grader," said Anders. "When you play a 10-game season as a 10th grader and you log those throws in the yardage starts to stack up."

Collier currently sits at 4,492.

He has at least eight more games to pile it on including this Friday when the Blue Devils host Glynn Academy.

