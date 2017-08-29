GA teacher of the year spreads message in Albany

The Georgia Teacher of the Year stopped in Albany on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia teacher of the year said the state needs more good teachers, and help from the community to keep them in schools.

John Tibbetts was applauded by the Dougherty County Rotary Club as he spread his message about teaching on Tuesday.

Tibbetts is a retired United States Military Lieutenant Colonel.

As the 2018 Teacher of the Year, he is currently on sabbatical from teaching in Worth County so he can tour the state.

Tibbetts has been speaking to different groups about education.

"I think the partnership that community and community leaders and businesses have with their schools can really make a difference," explained Tibbetts. " It makes a difference in resources, makes a difference in accountability."

Tibbetts said his life experiences and travel with the military contributes to his success as a teacher.

