Dougherty Co. library adds new classes

The Dougherty County Library is working to expand the classes they offer, specifically for adults, to keep their services relevant.

The library is offering more than 10 classes for adults through September and October.

Class organizers said they try to offer the most popular ones on Saturdays.

They'll be bringing back a well-attended couponing class and adding a writers circle class.

They'll also have the business program class and an introduction to social media.

Last year library staff were pleasantly surprised when the coupon class flooded the upstairs of the library with more than 50 people who wanted to learn how to save that extra money.

"It was kind of a home run for us," said Rodney McElveen, head of reference at the library. "It was awesome. Everyone loves it. We've had nothing but positive feedback. We have a great presenter. It's a great program and everybody learns about ways to save money. In today's economy, who doesn't like to save money."

Classes will start this Saturday and are free to the public.

