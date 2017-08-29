Dougherty Co. landfill needs to expand

This land is where 3 future cells will be constructed. (Source: WALB)

There is a year capacity left in Dougherty County's current landfill cell and it's time for an expansion.

A 13-acre small mountain of garbage, known as a 'cell', will reach its maximum height as permitted in the next 12 months.

The next 13-acre cell will be built right next to the current one.

Building the new landfill cell will cost an estimated $3.7 million dollars.

"Solid waste landfills are highly engineered. There is a lot of testing associated with it. There are a lot of specifications that have to be followed," said Dougherty County's Solid Waste Director Scott Addison.

In all, there is a total of three 13-acre cells to construct to reach the 40-year maximum life expectancy of the landfill.

The county commission is scheduled to vote on the landfill at the next meeting on September 11.

