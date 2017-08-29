Lowe's Hero volunteers work on Moultrie elementary school garden

A Moultrie elementary school garden got a makeover on Tuesday.

Employees with Lowe's worked on the Gayle Lasinger Memorial Outdoor Classroom at Stringfellow Elementary.

The improvements included planting gardens, painting picnic tables and renovating an outdoor classroom platform.

This is one of four projects in Colquitt County that the group has completed.

"It gives them the opportunity to get outside their classroom and participate in STEM projects," said Principal Tret Witherspoon.

"They can either plant flowers, in the summer or spring they can plant gardens of vegetables. I think it will be a great thing for the kids," said store Manager Diane Stover.

Stover said everyone has enjoyed bringing these places back to life.

