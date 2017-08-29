Red Cross volunteers, donations needed to help with Harvey

A small group of trained Southwest Georgia Red Cross volunteers is preparing to leave for Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, field workers at the Albany counted more than 1,500 volunteer openings just for shelter workers.

A shelter in Dallas, Texas had 546 open volunteer slots.

And, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana 584 people are needed to work in the Red Cross shelter there.

The Southwest Georgia Red Cross is sending some highly trained people.

"We have got a bilingual speaker heading out Friday from Sumter County. We have a nurse practitioner that will be mobilizing in the next couple of days," said

Southwest Georgia Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker.

In all, it's expected 15 people from our area will travel to Hurricane Harvey devastated areas with the Red Cross.

"Right now, there is need for financial support. We are thankful that WALB has already established a microsite on their website or you can go to RedCross.org and make an instant impact," said Brubaker.

