Thomasville community gathers for unity march, candlelight vigil

A Moultrie elementary school garden got a makeover on Tuesday.More >>
A Moultrie elementary school garden got a makeover on Tuesday.More >>
Tuesday marked two weeks since a fatal deputy involved shooting in Thomasville.More >>
Tuesday marked two weeks since a fatal deputy involved shooting in Thomasville.More >>
A small group of trained Southwest Georgia Red Cross volunteers is preparing to leave for Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.More >>
A small group of trained Southwest Georgia Red Cross volunteers is preparing to leave for Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.More >>
Two men dressed as women scoped out two Thomasville banks before robbing another in Florida.More >>
Two men dressed as women scoped out two Thomasville banks before robbing another in Florida.More >>
New security measures, including metal detectors are now in place for Dougherty County High Schools, as the district works to take safety to the next level.More >>
New security measures, including metal detectors are now in place for Dougherty County High Schools, as the district works to take safety to the next level.More >>