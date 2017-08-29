Men dressed as women scope out Thomasville banks, rob one in Florida

Two men dressed as women scoped out two Thomasville banks before robbing another in Florida.

Thomasville police were called to SunTrust Bank and FMB bank early Friday morning in response to two suspicious people who came into the bank.

In a surveillance video, you can see the men come in dressed as women and walk around the bank before leaving.

Captain Maurice Holmes said he believes the banks in Thomasville were not robbed because there was too much activity going on inside the bank at the time.

According to arrest reports, the four men charged are from Mount Dora Florida.

"Anytime these types of crimes happen, particularly with banks, it's a strong possibility the individuals are not from the area," said Holmes.

Investigators said Jeremy Lawson, Robert Watson, Travonta Harley, and Don'Vell Johnson were all arrested on Friday in connection with a bank robbery in Madison, Florida

Police said they were taken into custody just hours after leaving Thomasville.

