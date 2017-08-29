Valdosta Police Department to offer animal law training course

The city of Valdosta is taking its concerns for animal cruelty to a new level by offering an animal law training course.

The purpose of the animal law training is to help law enforcement's interaction with animal cases.

Some of the topics covered will include dog fighting and animal cruelty investigations and prosecutions.

Law enforcement from all over the state will be participating.

Chief of Police Brian Childress said animals need protecting.

"I look at an animal and those are truly God's creatures. You look at a cat or a dog, you come home and that's unconditional love and someone's got to protect them," said Childress.

The training will be held on August 30 at the Valdosta City Hall Annex at 300 North Lee Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

