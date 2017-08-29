17-year-old charged in death of infant daughter

A 17-year-old father has been charged in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cedric Deshawn Martin Jr. was arrested and charged with felony murder and cruelty to children in the first degree on August 28.

The GBI reported that the Moultrie Police Department requested its help with an investigation involving injuries to 2-month-old Zoee Martin on August 24.

Zoee was taken to the Navicent Medical Center in Macon for treatment but later died from her injuries on August 27.

The GBI performed an autopsy at the Crime Lab in Macon and found blunt force trauma to Zoee's head and body.

The GBI is still actively investigating this case and anyone with any information is urged to call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 616-7430 or the GBI in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090.

