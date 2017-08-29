Dougherty Co. coroner sees recent spike in suicides

A recent spike in suicides has the Dougherty County Coroner working to get the word out about helpful resources.

Coroner Michael Fowler said he's working with Aspire, APD, the Albany Fire Department, the school system, and EMS to get the message out-- that there is help available.

They're working on getting a Public Service Announcement out for the first of the month.

He said recently, he's seen a growing number of younger people taking their lives, mostly with guns.

He hopes the PSA will educate the younger population that there is another way.

"In the last couple of weeks, we had two (suicides)," said Fowler. "Normally, they're spaced out. It doesn't happen just during holidays. It's just when people start going through things in life they can't handle. Looking at statistics, normally it happens between June, July, and August."

Fowler said the PSA is mainly geared toward reaching out to the younger population, to let them know there's help.

