Sheriff addresses car break in concerns

Community members and local law enforcement are voicing their concerns about recent crimes in the city and county, specifically car break ins.

At Tuesday's weekly Stop the Violence meeting, Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul spoke with residents about the ongoing issue.

Some residents told the Sheriff they've stopped locking their car doors because the crooks are determined to break in anyway.

Instead, the residents said they'd rather leave their doors open so they don't have to pay to repair costly broken windows.

Sheriff Sproul said within the past several weeks, patrol cars from multiple agencies have been broken into as well.

He said the main message isn't about locking your car doors.

"That's the prerogative of the owner if they want to lock it or not lock it. But the point I'm trying to make whether you lock it or you don't lock it is to remove your valuables out of there. Most people who entering into an auto, they are trying to get in as fast as they can, as discretely as they can, and to get out. They don't want a dog barking at them, they don't want an alarm to go off, they don't want anything to distract or bring attention to them. So get your valuables out of your car. Don't leave them in your car."

Other concerns discussed in the meeting were current gun laws and trespassing issues.

Sheriff Sproul recommended residents attend the Citizen's Police Academy as an additional resource.

Stop The Violence meets every Tuesday at noon at the Gethsemane Worship Center.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!