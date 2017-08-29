What not to donate to Harvey victims

Thousands of residents are stranded and in need of help, as flood water fills the streets of many Texas communities.

Volunteers said they have a short list of supplies needed during the search and rescue phase of recovery.

Most charities right now prefer monetary donations and not supplies like house hold items, stuffed animals, or clothing.

Some other ways to donate are by giving blood or providing accommodation for evacuees.

"What people need to remember is that the situations like this is that thousands of people who have been evacuated from their homes but don't have homes to come back to. Sending things or household items, clothes, things like that are not going to be helpful," said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest Food Bank's Chief Marketing Officer.

Volunteers said you should always make sure you know where your aid is going before you donate to a charity.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!