Second Harvest donates water to Harvey victims

More than 2,000 cases of water are on the way to Hurricane victims in Texas from South Georgia.

A truck picked up a load of water from Second Harvest Food Bank in Thomasville Monday morning.

The water is housed at the Food Bank for FEMA and is always on standby for natural disasters.

Second Harvest staff has seen first hand in South Georgia during January storms and tornadoes how much water and other basic supplies can help displaced families.

"It was really just a sense of relief. and for folks to know somebody cares what's going on with them is a real blessing. It may seem like its small but its really not," said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest Food Bank's Chief Marketing Officer.

The water is being shipped to another food bank in Texas, where it will be distributed to families as needed.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!