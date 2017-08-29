Easter Seals ornament to honor Albany High School

Christmas is still around four months away, but there's already a lot of buzz about this year's Easter Seals Christmas tree ornament.

The south Georgia tradition will feature Albany High School.

The Dougherty County School Board voted to close the school in June.

Prototypes of the ornament haven't come in yet, but executive director Beth English said they've already received more than 200 pre-orders.

The ornament is typically unveiled in November. This year, the organization broke the rules to make sure enough of the ornaments are ordered.

"I think it's going to be a huge seller because not only do you have local people here but you have people who were products of that Albany High School that goes all the way back to the beginning and I think people will really want to have one," said English.

English said they hope to incorporate both the building and the logo into the ornament. Two different designs will be posted on Facebook soon to allow people to vote.

The ornaments are $18. Proceeds from the ornament sales go to help the organization's Megan House operations.

