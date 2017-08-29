News to know for Tuesday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

POTUS VISITS TEXAS

The White House announced President Trump will visit Texas Tuesday - and may return to the region again on Saturday. On Monday, Trump promised Texans will "have what you need" and that federal funding would come "fast." He won't be visiting Houston, where flooding has wreaked havoc on the nation's fourth-largest city. Instead, he is meeting with local leaders and relief organizations in Corpus Christi, then visiting the state's emergency operations center in Austin.

HARVEY IMPACTING GAS PRICES

American Automobile Association (AAA) said one out of every five barrels of gasoline produced in the United States has been threatened by Hurricane Harvey, with more than one-quarter of all the refining capacity in the Gulf coast offline. Many gas stations increased prices by 10 to 19 cents per gallon on Monday. AAA officials said they expect prices on gasoline in Georgia to increase, but they do not believe shortages will be a problem except for small, independent gas stations.

ALBANY COMMISSIONER BATTLES LITTER

Commissioner BJ Fletcher is asking city leaders and law enforcement to crack down on the people throwing down the trash. She wants to make a case against those who litter and is asking a local judge to fully enforce the law. Albany Municipal Court Chief Judge Willie Weaver only gets a handful of litter cases and said he can only do his job if Albany Police write tickets.

HOSPITAL IMPACT STUDY

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said the results of an economic feasibility study on the proposed Lee County hospital 'soon'. A law firm out of Atlanta has been tasked to complete a study detailing the potential impact a new hospital will have on Dougherty County residents and the local healthcare delivery system. The results of the study will be made public.

