News to know for Tuesday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The president will head to Texas today, an Albany commissioner is cracking down on litter, and more.More >>
The president will head to Texas today, an Albany commissioner is cracking down on litter, and more.More >>
Dougherty County's Commission chairman expects the results of an economic feasibility study on the proposed Lee County hospital 'soon'.More >>
Dougherty County's Commission chairman expects the results of an economic feasibility study on the proposed Lee County hospital 'soon'.More >>
The University of Georgia in Tifton has a new, free weather tool on campus.More >>
The University of Georgia in Tifton has a new, free weather tool on campus.More >>
Commissioner Fletcher wants to make a case against those who litter, which has become an eyesore for drivers who see it daily.More >>
Commissioner Fletcher wants to make a case against those who litter, which has become an eyesore for drivers who see it daily.More >>
The grant is geared toward developing strong language and literacy skills in infants and toddlers.More >>
The grant is geared toward developing strong language and literacy skills in infants and toddlers.More >>