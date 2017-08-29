Albany commissioner wants APD, judges to crack down on litter

An Albany city leader wants something done about the piles of litter along the Liberty Bypass and across the community.

Commissioner BJ Fletcher is asking city leaders and law enforcement to crack down on the people throwing down the trash.

"You can find their debit card number and their time sheet. It's obvious they've just thrown out," Commissioner BJ Fletcher pointed out. "They've taken just a whole bag and just thrown it and I'm telling you when they do this, we're going to turn this in."

Commissioner Fletcher wants to make a case against those who litter, which has become an eyesore for drivers who see it daily.

"It's amazing coming off these ramps how filthy it is," said Fletcher.

On Monday morning, she found more paper and a McDonald's bag less than 72 hours after she had Public Works clean up the area.

"Somebody has taken their house and they've just thrown a whole bag out here," Fletcher explained.

Now, she's asking a local judge to fully enforce the law.

"You're going to be wearing your pretty little orange vest and this is what you're going to be picking up," Fletcher remarked.

Albany Municipal Court Chief Judge Willie Weaver only gets a handful of litter cases, an occasional cigarette butt or McDonald's bag thrown out the window.

"If they're going to do that, have somebody pick up their paper, they're going to pick up somebody else's paper," Judge Weaver explained.

In his 17 years, he has yet to slap an offender with a maximum fine of $1,000, instead, he'd rather teach them a lesson through service.

But he said he can only do his job if Albany Police write tickets.

"You can take a picture of somebody doing the trash," Fletcher remarked.

Commissioner Fletcher identified six residents she suspects of littering by simply picking up the trash here and finding their personal information.

They have been reported to APD.

She also said Public Works needs more staff to help with the cleanup, and she will be bringing the issue before the city commission at the next meeting.

