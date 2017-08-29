Albany commissioner wants APD, judges to crack down on litter

Dougherty County's Commission chairman expects the results of an economic feasibility study on the proposed Lee County hospital 'soon'.More >>
Dougherty County's Commission chairman expects the results of an economic feasibility study on the proposed Lee County hospital 'soon'.More >>
The University of Georgia in Tifton has a new, free weather tool on campus.More >>
The University of Georgia in Tifton has a new, free weather tool on campus.More >>
Commissioner Fletcher wants to make a case against those who litter, which has become an eyesore for drivers who see it daily.More >>
Commissioner Fletcher wants to make a case against those who litter, which has become an eyesore for drivers who see it daily.More >>
The grant is geared toward developing strong language and literacy skills in infants and toddlers.More >>
The grant is geared toward developing strong language and literacy skills in infants and toddlers.More >>
This time last year, a South Georgia native was helping with the flooding in Baton Rogue. Now he's assisting with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.More >>
This time last year, a South Georgia native was helping with the flooding in Baton Rogue. Now he's assisting with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.More >>