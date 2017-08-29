Phoebe gets $80K grant to build literacy skills in toddlers

Phoebe Putney Hospital received a state-funded grant to build early literacy skills in toddlers.

Phoebe's Family Tree Child Development Center was awarded an $80,000 grant from Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

The grant is geared toward developing strong language and literacy skills in infants and toddlers.

It's the first time the state has committed significant funds targeting infants and toddlers.

"It's all about providing support and professional development to our infants and toddlers teachers here at the Family Tree, engaging and supporting them as they teach the children. We'll be able to purchase books for the kids and lots of supplies and materials," said Phoebe Family Tree Director Lisa Kingry.

Phoebe's Family Tree was one of 16 early learning centers across the state awarded the early literacy grant, and one of only three south of Macon.

