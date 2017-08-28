Tifton native helps with Hurricane Harvey relief

This time last year, a South Georgia native was helping with the flooding in Baton Rogue. Now he's assisting with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

Rosby Powell of Tifton arrived at the American Red Cross headquarters in downtown Houston Friday night.

As the Logistics Transportation Supervisor, he tracks all vehicles used during the disaster.

Powell said the catastrophic flooding is similar to devastation seen during Hurricane Katrina.

He's even watched some flood victims walk with water up to their waist.

Powell said being there for others in their time of need is the first step to recovery.

"You do see some heartbreaking things and you do the best you can to put people at ease, and give them comfort and give them a positive outlook. Sometimes that's not done but just listening and comforting and being there," Powell explained.

Powell is now helping out in Corpus Christi, Texas.

His Red Cross assignment is only two weeks, but he plans to stay much longer than that.

