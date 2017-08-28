Hurricane Harvey drives gas prices up, South Georgians concerned

Many stations increased prices by 10 to 19 cents per gallon on Monday. (Source: WALB)

Experts said the longer the oil operations are down in the Gulf, the more uncertainty in the market. (Source: WALB)

Folks in Southwest Georgia are concerned about how Harvey will impact gas prices in the area. (Source: WALB)

Hurricane Harvey is expected to have a major influence on the energy industry, especially the cost of gasoline in the Southeast United States.

Right before the Labor Day holiday, traditionally the end of the summer final travel holiday, gasoline prices in South Georgia have already started to inch up.

Many stations increased prices by 10 to 19 cents per gallon on Monday.

American Automobile Association (AAA) said one out of every five barrels of gasoline produced in the United States has been threatened by Hurricane Harvey, with more than one-quarter of all the refining capacity in the Gulf coast offline.

William McKendree, who is in the lawn care business, said the increased gas prices will cut their profit.

"Just getting to work is already a hassle as it is, because of the size trucks that we drive," explained McKendree. "And then we have to buy gas for all of our tools. If it does go up any more, I don't know what we are going to do."

AAA officials said they expect prices on gasoline in Georgia to increase, but they do not believe shortages will be a problem except for small, independent gas stations.

But experts said the longer the oil operations are down in the Gulf, the more uncertainty in the market.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!