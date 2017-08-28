Lee County missing teen found walking down highway

The Lee County Sheriff's Office found Austin Sconyers,14, after he went missing Monday afternoon.

Austin was found walking down Highway 82 and was checked out by EMS. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said he appears to be okay.

The sheriff's office believed his life could have been in jeopardy.

Sconyers was last seen in the North Doublegate area of West Lee County Monday afternoon and was found around 9 p.m.

