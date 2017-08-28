Helping after Harvey: How SWGA can help those impacted by the hurricane

You can be a helping hand as areas across the Gulf Coast are struggling through the effects of Hurricane Harvey. (Source: NBC News)

In January, destructive storms tore through parts of Southwest Georgia, but help came in the form of volunteers, donations and the kindness of strangers. Now it's our turn. Here's how you can help from right where you are.

Always be sure if you donate money, verify that it is a legitimate source that will get your donation into the hands of those who need it. Also, be sure that what you're donating are items that are needed. There are some things people are being asked not to donate.

Second Harvest donated 2,000 cases of water, which are already on the way.

Second Harvest is also collecting donations to send relief boxes to the storm victims. You can sponsor a relief box for $20.

Donating supplies aren't needed as much at this time in the recovery effort, and monetary donations can make the largest impact in the immediate aftermath.

