WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (8/28/17): Pelham's Patterson sprints untouched

Kendrick Patterson went untouched thanks to great blocking (Source: WALB)

This is our second season of allowing voting for the play of the week, and it was the slimmest margin of victory yet.

Sophomore Pelham quarterback Kendrick Patterson went untouched on a designed QB run where he turned on the jets.

This play received 394 votes, beating Thomasville's fumble return by just 4 votes.

This looked less like a football play, and more like an event at a track meet.

The game itself was a one-sided track meet as the Hornets went on to defeat Baconton Charter 47-0.

Patterson had 180 yards passing and 90 yards rushing with 3 total touchdowns, but this play was the exclamation point.

